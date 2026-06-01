U.S. Army Lt. Col. Caleb Ling and soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participated in the 2nd Lt. George E. Schmidt ceremony in Normandy, France, June 3, 2026.
The ceremony honored Schmidt’s World War II service and leadership during combat operations near Angoville-au-Plain, where he led an attack on a farm building with 30 Easy Company Soldiers, supported by 2nd Lt. Walter Wood of Charlie Company and paratroopers from the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment. The event commemorated the courage and sacrifice of Allied forces who fought to liberate Normandy.
(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 08:19
|Photo ID:
|9722484
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-XY121-2844
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|17.88 MB
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 101st Airborne Division Soldiers honor 2nd Lt. George E. Schmidt in Normandy [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.