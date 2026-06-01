260531-N-EH855-1443 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 31, 2026) – A Sailor assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) hugs a loved one at Naval Base Guam after completing a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific, May 31, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Springfield is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 21:17
|Photo ID:
|9721990
|VIRIN:
|260601-N-EH855-1443
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.65 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Springfield Returns Home to Naval Base Guam
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