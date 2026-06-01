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    USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 9 of 10]

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    USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    260531-N-EH855-1443 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 31, 2026) – A Sailor assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) hugs a loved one at Naval Base Guam after completing a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific, May 31, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Springfield is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 21:17
    Photo ID: 9721990
    VIRIN: 260601-N-EH855-1443
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.65 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Springfield (SSN 761) returns to Naval Base Guam

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