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    Soldiers operate AGVs at Arcane Thunder [Image 1 of 3]

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    Soldiers operate AGVs at Arcane Thunder

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Healy 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe learn to plan routes for an Autonomous Ground Vehicle during exercise Arcane Thunder 26 at Fort Irwin, California, April 20, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. John Healy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 17:51
    Photo ID: 9721650
    VIRIN: 260421-A-PC120-4811
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers operate AGVs at Arcane Thunder [Image 3 of 3], by MSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers operate AGVs at Arcane Thunder
    Electromagnetic Warfare Specialists operate within the Tactical Operations Center
    Electromagnetic Warfare Specialists operate within the Tactical Operations Center

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    TAGS

    Multi-Domain
    Autonomous Vehicle
    Arcane Thunder
    MDC-E
    AT26
    AGV

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