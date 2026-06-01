Soldiers operate AGVs at Arcane Thunder

Soldiers of Multi-Domain Command - Europe learn to plan routes for an Autonomous Ground Vehicle during exercise Arcane Thunder 26 at Fort Irwin, California, April 20, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. John Healy)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 17:51
|Photo ID:
|9721650
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-PC120-4811
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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