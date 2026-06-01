Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 06.02.2026 17:51 Photo ID: 9721650 VIRIN: 260421-A-PC120-4811 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 3.9 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Soldiers operate AGVs at Arcane Thunder [Image 3 of 3], by MSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.