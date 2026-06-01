Brigadier General Jeffrey T. Geraghty Awarded Distinguished Service Medal Upon Retirement

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Brig. Gen. Jeffrey T. Geraghty just received the Distinguished Service Medal - the military’s highest non-valorous decoration!



Presented by Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Commander Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton at Wright-Patterson AFB on June 1, 2026, the award recognizes Geraghty's monumental impact as Director of both Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate (AFSAC) and Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) International Affairs. Under his leadership, the Air Force's Foreign Military Sales enterprise orchestrated a record-setting $104 billion in sales and strengthened critical alliances worldwide.



Geraghty commissioned from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1997. He will retire from active-duty June 5, 2026.