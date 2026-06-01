Fort McCoy Garrison commander continues century-long tradition at Sparta Memorial Day observance

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Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, gives a speech May 25, 2026, during the 2026 Memorial Day observance in Sparta, Wis. Fort McCoy leaders have been supporting the Sparta Memorial Day events for more than a century. (Contributed photo)