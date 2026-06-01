Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, gives a speech May 25, 2026, during the 2026 Memorial Day observance in Sparta, Wis. Fort McCoy leaders have been supporting the Sparta Memorial Day events for more than a century. (Contributed photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 13:49
|Photo ID:
|9720686
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-A4608-4346
|Resolution:
|1158x1580
|Size:
|634.92 KB
|Location:
|SPARTA, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort McCoy Garrison commander continues century-long tradition at Sparta Memorial Day observance
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