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    Fort McCoy Garrison commander continues century-long tradition at Sparta Memorial Day observance [Image 1 of 2]

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    Fort McCoy Garrison commander continues century-long tradition at Sparta Memorial Day observance

    SPARTA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, gives a speech May 25, 2026, during the 2026 Memorial Day observance in Sparta, Wis. Fort McCoy leaders have been supporting the Sparta Memorial Day events for more than a century. (Contributed photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 13:49
    Photo ID: 9720686
    VIRIN: 260525-A-A4608-4346
    Resolution: 1158x1580
    Size: 634.92 KB
    Location: SPARTA, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort McCoy Garrison commander continues century-long tradition at Sparta Memorial Day observance

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    Fort McCoy Garrison commander continues century-long tradition at Sparta Memorial Day observance

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Sparta
    Army Community Relations
    Community relations (COMREL)

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