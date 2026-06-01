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    U.S. Naval Station Rota participates in Spanish Armed Forces Day open-base event [Image 4 of 5]

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    U.S. Naval Station Rota participates in Spanish Armed Forces Day open-base event

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 31, 2026) - Members of the local Spanish community interact with a static display presented by Naval Station Rota's Fire Department as part of an open-base event in celebration of Spanish Armed Forces Day onboard Naval Station Rota, May 31, 2026. United by 250 years of history, America’s partnership with Spain increases the Navy and NATO’s agility and readiness by providing the capability to safely and securely refuel, repair, rearm, and resupply vessels and aircraft and promotes interoperability that enhances the capability and lethality of our combined forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9720540
    VIRIN: 260531-N-MY408-1003
    Resolution: 1458x2048
    Size: 735.03 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval Station Rota participates in Spanish Armed Forces Day open-base event [Image 5 of 5], by LT Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Station Rota participates in Spanish Armed Forces Day open-base event
    U.S. Naval Station Rota participates in Spanish Armed Forces Day open-base event
    U.S. Naval Station Rota participates in Spanish Armed Forces Day open-base event
    U.S. Naval Station Rota participates in Spanish Armed Forces Day open-base event
    U.S. Naval Station Rota participates in Spanish Armed Forces Day open-base event

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