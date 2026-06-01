NSA Souda Bay Sailors paint a local elementary school

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 29, 2026) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay paint a elementary school during a community relations event at Chania, Greece, on May 29, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)