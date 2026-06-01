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    NSA Souda Bay Sailors paint a local elementary school [Image 4 of 8]

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    NSA Souda Bay Sailors paint a local elementary school

    GREECE

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 29, 2026) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay paint a elementary school during a community relations event at Chania, Greece, on May 29, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 07:11
    Photo ID: 9719828
    VIRIN: 260528-N-YS413-7055
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSA Souda Bay Sailors paint a local elementary school [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Souda Bay Sailors paint a local elementary school
    NSA Souda Bay Sailors paint a local elementary school
    NSA Souda Bay Sailors paint a local elementary school
    NSA Souda Bay Sailors paint a local elementary school
    NSA Souda Bay Sailors paint a local elementary school
    NSA Souda Bay Sailors paint a local elementary school
    NSA Souda Bay Sailors paint a local elementary school
    NSA Souda Bay Sailors paint a local elementary school

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