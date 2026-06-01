USACE Supports Debris Management in Saipan

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Trucks full of debris from Super Typhoon Sinlaku stop for quality assurance inspection as they arrive at the As Gonno Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction (TDSR) site in Saipan, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The debris mission is a critical first step in community recovery, focused on removing storm-generated debris from public rights-of-way to restore safe access and support communities for rebuilding.