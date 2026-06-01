(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Supports Debris Management in Saipan [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Supports Debris Management in Saipan

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Nayelli Guerrero 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Trucks full of debris from Super Typhoon Sinlaku stop for quality assurance inspection as they arrive at the As Gonno Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction (TDSR) site in Saipan, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The debris mission is a critical first step in community recovery, focused on removing storm-generated debris from public rights-of-way to restore safe access and support communities for rebuilding.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 04:06
    Photo ID: 9719772
    VIRIN: 260602-A-FU271-1002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Supports Debris Management in Saipan [Image 2 of 2], by Nayelli Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Supports Debris Management in Saipan
    USACE Supports Debris Management in Saipan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Disaster response
    Emergency Operations
    USACE-POH
    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery