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    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise [Image 13 of 13]

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    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Clayton Gilbert, a team lead with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, participates in a patrol exercise near Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 27, 2026. Marines conduct patrol exercises to build and maintain the skills needed to move, observe, gather information, and operate effectively in the field while avoiding detection and responding to threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 02:51
    Photo ID: 9719685
    VIRIN: 260529-M-DA683-1382
    Resolution: 6324x4216
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Oscar Ocampo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise
    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise
    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise
    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise
    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise
    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise
    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise
    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise
    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise
    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise
    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise
    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise
    U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise

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    TAGS

    TACTICAL TRAINING
    3rd MARDIV
    FIELD OPERATIONS
    V37
    PATROL EXERCISE
    USMC

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