U.S. Marines from V3/7 Conduct Patrolling Exercise

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Clayton Gilbert, a team lead with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, participates in a patrol exercise near Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 27, 2026. Marines conduct patrol exercises to build and maintain the skills needed to move, observe, gather information, and operate effectively in the field while avoiding detection and responding to threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo)