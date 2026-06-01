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    From the Foundry to the Fight: USS Iwo Jima’s Integrated Training Team

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    From the Foundry to the Fight: USS Iwo Jima’s Integrated Training Team

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Goins 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious ready Group, conduct an aft steering training evolution on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is now operating in the Atlantic Ocean following its deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. U.S. military forces remain deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 00:30
    Photo ID: 9719612
    VIRIN: 251018-N-KS356-1010
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From the Foundry to the Fight: USS Iwo Jima’s Integrated Training Team, by PO3 Logan Goins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LHD7
    WARFIGHTING READINESS

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