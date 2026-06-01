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    The Invisible Conductors: Amphibious Air Traffic Controllers [Image 3 of 8]

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    The Invisible Conductors: Amphibious Air Traffic Controllers

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Eggert 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    A U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, participates in a training simulation exercise inside the amphibious air traffic control center aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Feb. 14, 2026. Iwo Jima is now operating in the Atlantic Ocean following its deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. U.S. military forces remain deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 23:09
    Photo ID: 9719577
    VIRIN: 260214-N-FN990-1034
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Invisible Conductors: Amphibious Air Traffic Controllers [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LHD7
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