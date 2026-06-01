Maj. Gen. Anthony McQueen, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence commanding general and Joint Base San Antonio senior Army element commander, receives a plaque of appreciation for being the guest speaker at the 68W graduation, March 15 on MacArthur Parade Field.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9719178
|VIRIN:
|260515-D-EL782-9973
|Resolution:
|5900x3926
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Medal of Honor recipient watches grandson graduate as a Combat Medic
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