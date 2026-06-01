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    Medal of Honor recipient watches grandson graduate as a Combat Medic [Image 7 of 7]

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    Medal of Honor recipient watches grandson graduate as a Combat Medic

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Bryan Lunn 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Anthony McQueen, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence commanding general and Joint Base San Antonio senior Army element commander, receives a plaque of appreciation for being the guest speaker at the 68W graduation, March 15 on MacArthur Parade Field.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:26
    Photo ID: 9719178
    VIRIN: 260515-D-EL782-9973
    Resolution: 5900x3926
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Medal of Honor recipient watches grandson graduate as a Combat Medic [Image 7 of 7], by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Medal of Honor recipient watches grandson graduate as a Combat Medic
    Medal of Honor recipient watches grandson graduate as a Combat Medic
    Medal of Honor recipient watches grandson graduate as a Combat Medic
    Medal of Honor recipient watches grandson graduate as a Combat Medic
    Medal of Honor recipient watches grandson graduate as a Combat Medic
    Medal of Honor recipient watches grandson graduate as a Combat Medic
    Medal of Honor recipient watches grandson graduate as a Combat Medic

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    MEDCoE, 68W, Medal of Honor Recipient, Army Medicine

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