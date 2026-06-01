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    NMRC CTC Prepares for Trials of Respiratory Infection Treatment [Image 2 of 4]

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    NMRC CTC Prepares for Trials of Respiratory Infection Treatment

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    BETHESDA, Md. (Apr. 28, 2026) A sailor self-administers a dose of a nasal spray called INNA-051, designed to prevent and reduce symptoms of viral respiratory infections like the common cold or flu. The Naval Medical Research Command’s (NMRC) Clinical Trials Center (CTC) is preparing a study into the effectiveness of INNA-051, planned to begin in September. NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds /Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 14:18
    Photo ID: 9718473
    VIRIN: 260428-N-KT630-1074
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRC CTC Prepares for Trials of Respiratory Infection Treatment [Image 4 of 4], by Sidney Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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