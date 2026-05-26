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    The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness [Image 8 of 8]

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    The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Airman Micquill Davis 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Fuentes-Ayala, 6th Operation Support Squadron, aircrew flight equipment craftsman, peers through night vision goggles at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 19, 2026. Night vision equipment is maintained and inspected by AFE technicians to support aircrew mission capabilities in low-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman Micquill Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 11:06
    Photo ID: 9717807
    VIRIN: 260527-F-PW714-1237
    Resolution: 7246x5504
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Micquill Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness
    The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness
    The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness
    The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness
    The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness
    The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness
    The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness
    The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness

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    TAGS

    AFE
    mission readiness
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    Survival Equipment
    6th OSS
    Aircrew Safety

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