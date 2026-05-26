U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Fuentes-Ayala, 6th Operation Support Squadron, aircrew flight equipment craftsman, peers through night vision goggles at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 19, 2026. Night vision equipment is maintained and inspected by AFE technicians to support aircrew mission capabilities in low-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman Micquill Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 11:06
|Photo ID:
|9717807
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-PW714-1237
|Resolution:
|7246x5504
|Size:
|12.49 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Micquill Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.