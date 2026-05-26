The Force Behind the Flight: AFE Airmen ensure mision readiness

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Fuentes-Ayala, 6th Operation Support Squadron, aircrew flight equipment craftsman, peers through night vision goggles at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 19, 2026. Night vision equipment is maintained and inspected by AFE technicians to support aircrew mission capabilities in low-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman Micquill Davis)