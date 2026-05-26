Built to Transform: The Battalion Powering U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

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FORT BRAGG, N.C. – As the Army reshapes how it commands forces from the Arctic to the southern cone, the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command stands as a theater Army built for an entire hemisphere, responsible for land forces from Greenland and Alaska in the north through Central and South America to Cape Horn at the continent’s southern tip. One of its newest battalions is quietly making that transformation real for the people who will have to move first.