(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Built to Transform: The Battalion Powering U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Built to Transform: The Battalion Powering U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Maj. Javon Starnes 

    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. – As the Army reshapes how it commands forces from the Arctic to the southern cone, the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command stands as a theater Army built for an entire hemisphere, responsible for land forces from Greenland and Alaska in the north through Central and South America to Cape Horn at the continent’s southern tip. One of its newest battalions is quietly making that transformation real for the people who will have to move first.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 10:41
    Photo ID: 9717746
    VIRIN: 260430-A-FS131-7579
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Built to Transform: The Battalion Powering U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Javon Starnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Built to Transform: The Battalion Powering U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command
    Built to Transform: The Battalion Powering U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Built to Transform: The Battalion Powering U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAWHC
    U.S. Army Western Hemishphere Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery