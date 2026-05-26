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    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition [Image 15 of 15]

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    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition

    SAN ANTONIO, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Melissa Hydrick 

    502d Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Serenity Souvannavong, 32nd Medical Brigade drill sergeant, zero-in’s the M4 Carbine rifle for qualifications during the annual Medical Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year competition, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, May 26, 2026. The marksmanship portion of the competition test candidates to ensure they remain the Army's premier lethal trainers, capable of modeling and enforcing exact combat readiness standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melissa Hydrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 11:20
    Photo ID: 9717738
    VIRIN: 260526-F-QT876-1794
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition [Image 15 of 15], by Melissa Hydrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition
    Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition

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