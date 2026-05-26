Top MEDCoE drill sergeants annual competition

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Serenity Souvannavong, 32nd Medical Brigade drill sergeant, zero-in’s the M4 Carbine rifle for qualifications during the annual Medical Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year competition, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, May 26, 2026. The marksmanship portion of the competition test candidates to ensure they remain the Army's premier lethal trainers, capable of modeling and enforcing exact combat readiness standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melissa Hydrick)