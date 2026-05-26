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U.S. Marines with the Parris Island Band march during the Memorial Day parade at downtown Beaufort, South Carolina, May 25, 2026. The downtown Beaufort Memorial Day Parade is an annual event that honors the service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)