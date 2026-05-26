George Washington conducts live-fire CIWS tests

A Sailor monitors a forward mounted Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) during a live-fire systems test aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 1, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:58
|Photo ID:
|9717488
|VIRIN:
|260601-N-JG170-1321
|Resolution:
|3513x2342
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
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