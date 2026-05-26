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    George Washington Sailors fire a MK 38 Machine Gun

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    George Washington Sailors fire a MK 38 Machine Gun

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Barnell 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Tyler Wyatt, from Texas, assigned to weapon department, conducts maintenance on a MK-38 25mm gun mount aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 1, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 05:26
    Photo ID: 9717461
    VIRIN: 260601-N-JG170-1116
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington Sailors fire a MK 38 Machine Gun, by PO3 Jack Barnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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