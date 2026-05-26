(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington carrier operations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington carrier operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Anthony Vilardi 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) conducts routine operations while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 29, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony T. Vilardi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 01:42
    Photo ID: 9717414
    VIRIN: 260528-N-RS548-7172
    Resolution: 2581x1452
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington carrier operations, by SA Anthony Vilardi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    USSGW
    PHOTOEX
    7thflt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery