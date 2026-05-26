Bachelor Housing Director recognized during unit formation

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Michael Guard, company commander, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and Gunnery Sgt. Marcellous Dixon, training chief, HQ Company, MCB Camp Blaz, congratulate Mr. Richard S. Tantamco during an awards formation on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, June 1, 2026. Tantamco was awarded a certificate of commendation for his daily efforts while serving as the bachelor housing director, ensuring service members are equipped with the best resources while living in the on-base living quarters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Jackson)