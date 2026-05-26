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    Bachelor Housing Director recognized during unit formation [Image 2 of 2]

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    Bachelor Housing Director recognized during unit formation

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Jackson 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Michael Guard, company commander, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and Gunnery Sgt. Marcellous Dixon, training chief, HQ Company, MCB Camp Blaz, congratulate Mr. Richard S. Tantamco during an awards formation on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, June 1, 2026. Tantamco was awarded a certificate of commendation for his daily efforts while serving as the bachelor housing director, ensuring service members are equipped with the best resources while living in the on-base living quarters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 23:03
    Photo ID: 9717399
    VIRIN: 260601-M-HH269-1002
    Resolution: 1215x681
    Size: 521.81 KB
    Location: DEDEDO, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bachelor Housing Director recognized during unit formation [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Joshua Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bachelor Housing Director recognized during unit formation
    Bachelor Housing Director recognized during unit formation

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    Barracks
    BEQ
    Camp Blaz
    Awards

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