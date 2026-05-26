VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala

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U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, provides remarks during the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Gala Dinner in Boston, Ma., 27 May, 2026. Gen. Mahoney received the Army Green Beret Sergeant First Class (SFC) Daniel H. Petithory award. The Army Green Beret SFC Daniel Petithory award honors the first Massachusetts Soldier killed in action during Operation Enduring Freedom, recognizing individuals who embody the courage and dedication displayed by SFC Petithory. SFC Petithory, a Special Forces communications expert, was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his actions in Afghanistan. (DoW photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)