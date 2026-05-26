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    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala [Image 20 of 20]

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    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, provides remarks during the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Gala Dinner in Boston, Ma., 27 May, 2026. Gen. Mahoney received the Army Green Beret Sergeant First Class (SFC) Daniel H. Petithory award. The Army Green Beret SFC Daniel Petithory award honors the first Massachusetts Soldier killed in action during Operation Enduring Freedom, recognizing individuals who embody the courage and dedication displayed by SFC Petithory. SFC Petithory, a Special Forces communications expert, was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his actions in Afghanistan. (DoW photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 17:00
    Photo ID: 9717158
    VIRIN: 260528-F-XR532-3329
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Tinese Treadwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala
    VCJCS Attends the MA Fallen Heroes Gala

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