(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Boxer Transits Singapore Strait [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Boxer Transits Singapore Strait

    SINGAPORE

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Trace Gorsuch 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Ensign Juan Moralessavalos, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), stands helms safety officer watch from the ship’s bridge while transiting the Singapore Strait, May 30, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 06:19
    Photo ID: 9716899
    VIRIN: 260530-N-GT017-1084
    Resolution: 3870x5805
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer Transits Singapore Strait [Image 5 of 5], by SA Trace Gorsuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Boxer Transits Singapore Strait
    USS Boxer Transits Singapore Strait
    USS Boxer Transits Singapore Strait
    USS Boxer Transits Singapore Strait
    USS Boxer Transits Singapore Strait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Singapore
    Sea and Anchor
    Mission readiness
    Daily Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery