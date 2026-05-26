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    Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland [Image 1 of 10]

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    Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland

    KOUVOLA, FINLAND

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Virginia National Guard’s 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group, discuss their upcoming counter-mobility mission May 26, 2026, during Exercise Karelian Sword 26 near Kouvola, Finland. Karelian Sword is a multinational training exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and readiness for the more than 10,000 troops participating from across the Finnish Defence Forces and partner nations. Approximately 35 Virginia Soldiers, primarily assigned to the 237th Engineer Company, will spend two weeks in Finland training alongside their Finnish counterparts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 01:39
    Photo ID: 9716700
    VIRIN: 260526-Z-SM601-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: KOUVOLA, FI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland
    Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland
    Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland
    Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland
    Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland
    Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland
    Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland
    Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland
    Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland
    Virginia Guard engineers conduct counter-mobility training in Finland

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    Karelia Brigade
    Karelian Sword

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