U.S. Coast Guard participates in Operation Tui Moana

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, survey fishing vessels while flying over Beveridge Reef, a coral atoll located approximately 147 miles southeast of Niue, May 14, 2026. The aircrew participated in Operation Tui Moana 2026, a three-week coordinated fisheries surveillance operation led by the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)