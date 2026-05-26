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    U.S. Coast Guard participates in Operation Tui Moana [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S. Coast Guard participates in Operation Tui Moana

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, survey fishing vessels while flying over Beveridge Reef, a coral atoll located approximately 147 miles southeast of Niue, May 14, 2026. The aircrew participated in Operation Tui Moana 2026, a three-week coordinated fisheries surveillance operation led by the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 13:59
    Photo ID: 9716481
    VIRIN: 260514-G-G0214-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 458.25 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard participates in Operation Tui Moana
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    TAGS

    HC130
    Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency
    IUUF
    Niue
    surveillance
    Operation Tui Moana

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