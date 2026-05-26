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    Sail 250 New Orleans USO Comedy Tour [Image 3 of 3]

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    Sail 250 New Orleans USO Comedy Tour

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Elizabeth Vlahos 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    NEW ORLEANS (May 29, 2026) -- A Coast Guardsman talks with his buddies between acts at the USO Comedy Show at the Howlin’ Wolf during the inaugural Sail 250 festivities in New Orleans, May 29, 2026. More than 3,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage, and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation’s Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Vlahos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 13:23
    Photo ID: 9716480
    VIRIN: 260529-N-PR464-1012
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sail 250 New Orleans USO Comedy Tour [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Elizabeth Vlahos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail 250 New Orleans USO Comedy Tour
    Sail 250 New Orleans USO Comedy Tour
    Sail 250 New Orleans USO Comedy Tour

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    Sail250NewOrleans, Sail250NOLA, FWNOLA, NOLAFW, MeetTheFleet, USO

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