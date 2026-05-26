Sail 250 New Orleans USO Comedy Tour

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NEW ORLEANS (May 29, 2026) -- A Coast Guardsman talks with his buddies between acts at the USO Comedy Show at the Howlin’ Wolf during the inaugural Sail 250 festivities in New Orleans, May 29, 2026. More than 3,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage, and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation’s Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Vlahos)