Former USS America Sailors Visit USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

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Former U.S. Navy Photographer’s Mates who served on the Kitty Hawk-class supercarrier USS America (CVA 66) talk with Mass Communication Specialists on the flight deck during a tour on board Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)