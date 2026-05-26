(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former USS America Sailors Visit USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Former USS America Sailors Visit USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Former U.S. Navy Photographer’s Mates who served on the Kitty Hawk-class supercarrier USS America (CVA 66) talk with Mass Communication Specialists on the flight deck during a tour on board Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 17:29
    Photo ID: 9715897
    VIRIN: 260529-N-VT332-2086
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former USS America Sailors Visit USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former USS America Sailors Visit USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Former USS America Sailors Visit USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Former USS America Sailors Visit USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Former USS America Sailors Visit USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery