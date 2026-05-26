Former U.S. Navy Photographer’s Mates who served on the Kitty Hawk-class supercarrier USS America (CVA 66) talk with Mass Communication Specialists on the flight deck during a tour on board Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 17:29
|Photo ID:
|9715897
|VIRIN:
|260529-N-VT332-2086
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former USS America Sailors Visit USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.