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    Sail 250 New Orleans [Image 10 of 12]

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    Sail 250 New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Bergh 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    NEW ORLEANS (May 29, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) pose for a caricature drawing in historic Jackson Square during Sail 250 New Orleans. More than 3,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage, and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation’s Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob D. Bergh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 16:01
    Photo ID: 9715607
    VIRIN: 260529-N-LR905-1270
    Resolution: 6775x4517
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sail 250 New Orleans [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 New Orleans

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    Navy250
    USMC250
    Freedom250
    Sail250
    Sail250NewOrleans
    FleetWeekNewOrleans

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