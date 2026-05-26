Seabee's Fixing Irrigation Line

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260528-N-SH175-1036 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 28, 2026) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Quinelle Burch, assigned to Public Works Department Sigonella, left, helps contractors replace an irrigation pipe aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 28, 2026. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)