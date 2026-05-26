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    Seabee's Fixing Irrigation Line [Image 2 of 4]

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    Seabee's Fixing Irrigation Line

    ITALY

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    260528-N-SH175-1036 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 28, 2026) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Quinelle Burch, assigned to Public Works Department Sigonella, left, helps contractors replace an irrigation pipe aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 28, 2026. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 11:28
    Photo ID: 9714524
    VIRIN: 260528-N-SH175-1036
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Seabee's Fixing Irrigation Line [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN, SEABEES, IRRIGATION PIPE, PUBLIC WORKS

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