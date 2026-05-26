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    NAVSUP BSC | WFM Application Suite [Image 2 of 2]

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    NAVSUP BSC | WFM Application Suite

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    260528-N-PX557-1032

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (May 28, 2026)

    Information technology specialists assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) demonstrate the functionality of a newly developed Workforce Management Application Suite during a Power Platform focus group with federal employees, May 28. The application suite comprises tools designed to streamline and automate business processes for employee position management, awards, and hiring actions. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.

    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9714020
    VIRIN: 260528-N-PX557-1032
    Resolution: 2100x1499
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP BSC | WFM Application Suite [Image 2 of 2], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVSUP
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER
    US NAVY

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