NAVSUP BSC | WFM Application Suite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260528-N-PX557-1032



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(May 28, 2026)



Information technology specialists assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) demonstrate the functionality of a newly developed Workforce Management Application Suite during a Power Platform focus group with federal employees, May 28. The application suite comprises tools designed to streamline and automate business processes for employee position management, awards, and hiring actions. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)