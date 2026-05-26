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    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines prepare for exercise Southern Jackaroo [Image 1 of 6]

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    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines prepare for exercise Southern Jackaroo

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, AUSTRALIA

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, clear vegetation at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, May 26, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 02:12
    Photo ID: 9713849
    VIRIN: 260526-M-MO098-1003
    Resolution: 7234x4825
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines prepare for exercise Southern Jackaroo [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines prepare for exercise Southern Jackaroo
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines prepare for exercise Southern Jackaroo
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines prepare for exercise Southern Jackaroo
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines prepare for exercise Southern Jackaroo
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines prepare for exercise Southern Jackaroo
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines prepare for exercise Southern Jackaroo

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    Townsville
    MRF-D
    V/15
    Southern Jackaroo
    Marines
    USMC

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