U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, clear vegetation at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, May 26, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 02:12
|Photo ID:
|9713849
|VIRIN:
|260526-M-MO098-1003
|Resolution:
|7234x4825
|Size:
|10.36 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines prepare for exercise Southern Jackaroo [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.