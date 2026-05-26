Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines prepare for exercise Southern Jackaroo

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U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, clear vegetation at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, May 26, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)