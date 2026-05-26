U.S. Service Members, Family Members and Foreign  Military Celebrate Sail 250 in New Orleans

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U.S. service members, family and crew members aboard Natchez, one of the last authentic steam powered paddle boats in New Orleans, celebrate Sail 250, May 28, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Breysson Villacortacampos)