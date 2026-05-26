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    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Weed Army Community Hospital launch Joint Medical Augmentation and Skills Program [Image 2 of 2]

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    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Weed Army Community Hospital launch Joint Medical Augmentation and Skills Program

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Cmdr. Harold Barnes (center), director of surgical services at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, and Sgt. 1st Class Norris R. Sayviseth (left), noncommissioned officer-in-charge of surgical services at Weed Army Community Hospital, perform surgery at Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital on May 7, 2026. Sayviseth participated in the Joint Medical Augmentation and Skills Training Program, a partnership between Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and Weed Army Community Hospital designed to strengthen joint medical readiness, interoperability, and clinical skills sustainment across the Military Health System. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NMRTC/NH Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 17:36
    Photo ID: 9713298
    VIRIN: 260507-N-SE727-5831
    Resolution: 1280x788
    Size: 263.63 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Weed Army Community Hospital launch Joint Medical Augmentation and Skills Program [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Weed Army Community Hospital launch Joint Medical Augmentation and Skills Program
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Weed Army Community Hospital launch Joint Medical Augmentation and Skills Program

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    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Weed Army Community Hospital launch Joint Medical Augmentation and Skills Program

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    Navy, Medicine, dha, hospital, army, surgery

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