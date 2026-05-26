Cmdr. Harold Barnes (center), director of surgical services at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, and Sgt. 1st Class Norris R. Sayviseth (left), noncommissioned officer-in-charge of surgical services at Weed Army Community Hospital, perform surgery at Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital on May 7, 2026. Sayviseth participated in the Joint Medical Augmentation and Skills Training Program, a partnership between Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and Weed Army Community Hospital designed to strengthen joint medical readiness, interoperability, and clinical skills sustainment across the Military Health System. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NMRTC/NH Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9713298
|VIRIN:
|260507-N-SE727-5831
|Resolution:
|1280x788
|Size:
|263.63 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Weed Army Community Hospital launch Joint Medical Augmentation and Skills Program [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Weed Army Community Hospital launch Joint Medical Augmentation and Skills Program
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