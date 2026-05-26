Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Weed Army Community Hospital launch Joint Medical Augmentation and Skills Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Harold Barnes (center), director of surgical services at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, and Sgt. 1st Class Norris R. Sayviseth (left), noncommissioned officer-in-charge of surgical services at Weed Army Community Hospital, perform surgery at Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital on May 7, 2026. Sayviseth participated in the Joint Medical Augmentation and Skills Training Program, a partnership between Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and Weed Army Community Hospital designed to strengthen joint medical readiness, interoperability, and clinical skills sustainment across the Military Health System. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NMRTC/NH Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)