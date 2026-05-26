Airman Awarded Highest Flying Honor

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, left, 18th Air Force, commander, awards Capt. Nick Lopez, 906th Air Refueling Squadron, pilot, the Distinguished Flying Cross at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 26, 2026. Lopez received the Distinguished Flying Cross with a "C" device for his quick actions during combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)