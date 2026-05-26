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    Airman Awarded Highest Flying Honor [Image 4 of 4]

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    Airman Awarded Highest Flying Honor

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, left, 18th Air Force, commander, awards Capt. Nick Lopez, 906th Air Refueling Squadron, pilot, the Distinguished Flying Cross at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 26, 2026. Lopez received the Distinguished Flying Cross with a "C" device for his quick actions during combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 15:50
    Photo ID: 9713064
    VIRIN: 260526-Z-ET407-1006
    Resolution: 1000x800
    Size: 264.23 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airman Awarded Highest Flying Honor [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force, Distinguished Flying Cross, 906 ARS, Lopez, 18 AF, Bolton

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