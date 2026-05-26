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    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 15 of 16]

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    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Visitors to the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House check out Equipment Park at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area as part of the open house attractions May 16, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Located within Fort McCoy’s historic Commemorative Area, the Equipment Park features more than 70 military vehicles, artillery pieces, helicopters, and other equipment displays representing Army history from World War II through modern military operations. Fort McCoy officials said the park continues to serve as one of the installation’s most popular historical attractions because it gives visitors an opportunity to closely view military equipment that Soldiers trained with and operated at Fort McCoy through multiple generations of service. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9713063
    VIRIN: 260516-A-OK556-8661
    Resolution: 4947x3298
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 16 of 16], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

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    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

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    IMCOM
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    Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House
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