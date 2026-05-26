Fort McCoy's Equipment Park a major draw during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

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Visitors to the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House check out Equipment Park at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area as part of the open house attractions May 16, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Located within Fort McCoy’s historic Commemorative Area, the Equipment Park features more than 70 military vehicles, artillery pieces, helicopters, and other equipment displays representing Army history from World War II through modern military operations. Fort McCoy officials said the park continues to serve as one of the installation’s most popular historical attractions because it gives visitors an opportunity to closely view military equipment that Soldiers trained with and operated at Fort McCoy through multiple generations of service. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)