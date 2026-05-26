Captain (SEL) P. Scott Bennie

CAPT Bennie later served as the Deputy Director of Field Operations at Navy Recruiting Command before taking command of Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Erie, Pennsylvania, from June 2019 to June 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:19
|Photo ID:
|9712293
|VIRIN:
|260507-N-HS670-2879
|Resolution:
|3208x4010
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
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|0
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