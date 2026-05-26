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    Captain (SEL) P. Scott Bennie

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    Captain (SEL) P. Scott Bennie

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    CAPT Bennie later served as the Deputy Director of Field Operations at Navy Recruiting Command before taking command of Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Erie, Pennsylvania, from June 2019 to June 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:19
    Photo ID: 9712293
    VIRIN: 260507-N-HS670-2879
    Resolution: 3208x4010
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain (SEL) P. Scott Bennie, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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