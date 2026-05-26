Ramstein AB hosts 15th annual TACP memorial run

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U.S. service members perform pushups to honor the fallen Airmen of the Tactical Air Control Party during the 15th annual TACP memorial run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2026. Attendees conducted pushups for each Airman who made the ultimate sacrifice. The event recognized the service and commitment of those Airmen who came before them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)