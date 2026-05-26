(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein AB hosts 15th annual TACP memorial run [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ramstein AB hosts 15th annual TACP memorial run

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.05.2014

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. service members perform pushups to honor the fallen Airmen of the Tactical Air Control Party during the 15th annual TACP memorial run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2026. Attendees conducted pushups for each Airman who made the ultimate sacrifice. The event recognized the service and commitment of those Airmen who came before them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2014
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:05
    Photo ID: 9712273
    VIRIN: 260521-F-TJ642-1292
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein AB hosts 15th annual TACP memorial run [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Michelle Sies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein AB hosts 15th annual TACP memorial run
    Ramstein AB hosts 15th annual TACP memorial run
    Ramstein AB hosts 15th annual TACP memorial run
    Ramstein AB hosts 15th annual TACP memorial run
    Ramstein AB hosts 15th annual TACP memorial run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Ramstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery