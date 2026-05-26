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    Service Person of the Quarter - Lance Cpl. Cothern [Image 1 of 4]

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    Service Person of the Quarter - Lance Cpl. Cothern

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sorayma Garcia 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christopher D. Driscoll, commanding officer, Sgt. Maj. Joseph A. Nunez, senior enlisted leader, Lance Cpl. Marisol C. Cothern, an administrative clerk, all with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point stand together during a Service Person of the Quarter award ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 20, 2026. The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee recognized and awarded Cothern a luncheon and certificate in honor of her commitment to mission accomplishment and the selfless support she provides to her community and fellow Marines both on and off duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sorayma Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9712083
    VIRIN: 260520-M-DR180-1219
    Resolution: 2386x3579
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Service Person of the Quarter - Lance Cpl. Cothern [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Sorayma Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Service Person of the Quarter - Lance Cpl. Cothern

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