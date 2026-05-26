Service Person of the Quarter - Lance Cpl. Cothern

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christopher D. Driscoll, commanding officer, Sgt. Maj. Joseph A. Nunez, senior enlisted leader, Lance Cpl. Marisol C. Cothern, an administrative clerk, all with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point stand together during a Service Person of the Quarter award ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 20, 2026. The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee recognized and awarded Cothern a luncheon and certificate in honor of her commitment to mission accomplishment and the selfless support she provides to her community and fellow Marines both on and off duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sorayma Garcia)