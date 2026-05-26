Mountain Post Training Facility Opens

Garrison command group senior leaders Mr. Joe Wyka and Col. Erik Oksenvagg opened the newly renovated Mountain Post Training Facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 20, 2026. The facility, modernized and reorganized from its NCO club roots to maximize space, now includes multiple "smart" breakout rooms and a small auditorium with sensory-rich safety features and a clear, immersive audiovisual control system. Formerly the Freedom Performing Arts Center, the facility is in Building 1129 at the corner of Specker Avenue and Ellis Street.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 09:43
|Photo ID:
|9712073
|VIRIN:
|260520-O-UR003-5154
|Resolution:
|3693x3349
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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