(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Post Training Facility Opens

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mountain Post Training Facility Opens

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Garrison command group senior leaders Mr. Joe Wyka and Col. Erik Oksenvagg opened the newly renovated Mountain Post Training Facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 20, 2026. The facility, modernized and reorganized from its NCO club roots to maximize space, now includes multiple "smart" breakout rooms and a small auditorium with sensory-rich safety features and a clear, immersive audiovisual control system. Formerly the Freedom Performing Arts Center, the facility is in Building 1129 at the corner of Specker Avenue and Ellis Street.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 09:43
    Photo ID: 9712073
    VIRIN: 260520-O-UR003-5154
    Resolution: 3693x3349
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Post Training Facility Opens, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery