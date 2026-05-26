Mountain Post Training Facility Opens

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Garrison command group senior leaders Mr. Joe Wyka and Col. Erik Oksenvagg opened the newly renovated Mountain Post Training Facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 20, 2026. The facility, modernized and reorganized from its NCO club roots to maximize space, now includes multiple "smart" breakout rooms and a small auditorium with sensory-rich safety features and a clear, immersive audiovisual control system. Formerly the Freedom Performing Arts Center, the facility is in Building 1129 at the corner of Specker Avenue and Ellis Street.