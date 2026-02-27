A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, engages targets during a platoon live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 26, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9712044
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-MA645-1044
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|17.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 IN Unleashes Precision Lethality [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.