HHC Change of Command and Change of Responsibility Ceremony

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On 27 May 2026, the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), known as the Sled Dogs, 68th Theater Medical Command (TMC), held a Change of Command ceremony and Change of Responsibility at Sembach, Germany. During the ceremony, MAJ Ivan Lopez, Sled Dog Six, formally relinquished command of HHC to CPT Taylor Love and 1SG Alicia Foster, Sled Dog Seven, formally relinquished her responsibility to 1SG Corey Fowler. BG Tracy Michael, Commanding General of the 68th TMC, presided over the event, which honored the service and leadership of both officers. MAJ Lopez and 1SG Foster were recognized for their dedication, professionalism, and contributions to the unit’s mission readiness. CPT Love assumed command and 1SG Fowler assumed responsibility. Both are committed to continue building upon the unit’s strong foundation and operational excellence. The ceremony highlighted the tradition of military leadership transitions and reaffirmed the unit’s readiness to support medical operations across the theater. From one Pioneer to another, the leadership of HHC is in good hands. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)

“CONSERVE POWER”