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    NSA Naples Hosts 30th Annual Armed Forces Olympics [Image 6 of 6]

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    NSA Naples Hosts 30th Annual Armed Forces Olympics

    ITALY

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 8, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy 30th Annual Armed Forces Olympics Most Valuable Players pose with their awards onboard NSA Naples Carney Park, May 8, 2026. The event, organized by NSA Naples Morale, Welfare and Recreation involved 15 separate commands and organizations in a day designed to strengthen alliances and enhance warfighting readiness through sportsmanship and camaraderie. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 06:09
    Photo ID: 9711782
    VIRIN: 260508-N-RH019-1094
    Resolution: 3347x2231
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSA Naples Hosts 30th Annual Armed Forces Olympics [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Naples Hosts 30th Annual Armed Forces Olympics
    NSA Naples Hosts 30th Annual Armed Forces Olympics
    NSA Naples Hosts 30th Annual Armed Forces Olympics
    NSA Naples Hosts 30th Annual Armed Forces Olympics
    NSA Naples Hosts 30th Annual Armed Forces Olympics
    NSA Naples Hosts 30th Annual Armed Forces Olympics

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    #teamnaples
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