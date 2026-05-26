94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony

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U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in the unit’s awards ceremony following the final board and detainee events for their Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 21, 2026. The winner of the overall BSC was the squad from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (ADA BDE) and will represent the 94th AAMDC at the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) BSC later in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)