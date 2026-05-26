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    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony [Image 7 of 12]

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    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in the unit’s awards ceremony following the final board and detainee events for their Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 21, 2026. The winner of the overall BSC was the squad from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (ADA BDE) and will represent the 94th AAMDC at the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) BSC later in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 02:11
    Photo ID: 9711581
    VIRIN: 260521-A-EM105-5741
    Resolution: 4969x3313
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony
    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony
    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony
    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony
    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony
    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony
    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony
    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony
    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony
    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony
    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony
    94th AAMDC's BSC Awards Ceremony

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    USARPAC
    BSC
    Ceremony
    Competition
    Awards
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