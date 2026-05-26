Warrior: Gatling

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U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander presents a certificate to Senior Airman Terran Gatling, Keesler Surgical Operations Squadron surgical technician, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 20, 2026. Serving as the flight’s education and training manager, Gatling oversees the training records for 49 operating room personnel. He meticulously tracks 375 core tasks and manages 20 cornerstone flight education and training program line items, successfully maintaining a 100% currency rate across the section. Gatling proactively designed and implemented a custom tracking system that streamlined records management and eliminated redundant data entry. Beyond his primary duties, he is a certified basic life support instructor who has personally trained and certified 28 medical personnel in life-saving emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)