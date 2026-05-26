1-14th Aviation Change of Command

Lt. Col. Brian L. Haas, outgoing commander, 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, relinquishes the unit colors during the battalion's change of command at Fort Rucker, Ala., May 27, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Blake Roderick)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 16:08
|Photo ID:
|9710754
|VIRIN:
|260527-D-A4456-2163
|Resolution:
|5393x3608
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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