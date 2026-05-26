(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-14th Aviation Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-14th Aviation Change of Command

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Lt. Col. Brian L. Haas, outgoing commander, 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, relinquishes the unit colors during the battalion's change of command at Fort Rucker, Ala., May 27, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Blake Roderick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 16:08
    Photo ID: 9710754
    VIRIN: 260527-D-A4456-2163
    Resolution: 5393x3608
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-14th Aviation Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-14th Aviation Change of Command
    1-14th Aviation Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery