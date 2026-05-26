(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Armaments Center leadership attends presentation of West Point cadets’ capstone projects

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Armaments Center leadership attends presentation of West Point cadets’ capstone projects

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    WEST POINT, N.Y. - United States Military Academy cadets present their capstone projects at the Projects Day Research Symposium on Thursday, April 23.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9710431
    VIRIN: 260423-A-GY890-1001
    Resolution: 3308x2208
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armaments Center leadership attends presentation of West Point cadets’ capstone projects, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Armaments Center leadership attends presentation of West Point cadets’ capstone projects

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery