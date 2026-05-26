WEST POINT, N.Y. - United States Military Academy cadets present their capstone projects at the Projects Day Research Symposium on Thursday, April 23.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9710431
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-GY890-1001
|Resolution:
|3308x2208
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
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This work, Armaments Center leadership attends presentation of West Point cadets’ capstone projects, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Armaments Center leadership attends presentation of West Point cadets’ capstone projects
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