Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 05.27.2026 14:30 Photo ID: 9710431 VIRIN: 260423-A-GY890-1001 Resolution: 3308x2208 Size: 1.52 MB Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

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This work, Armaments Center leadership attends presentation of West Point cadets’ capstone projects, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.