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    SW washes Vietnam Veterans Memorial [Image 4 of 4]

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    SW washes Vietnam Veterans Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Mrs. Hegseth participate in washing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 11:15
    Photo ID: 9709707
    VIRIN: 260523-D-VQ832-2948
    Resolution: 5672x3781
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SW washes Vietnam Veterans Memorial [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SW washes Vietnam Veterans Memorial
    SW washes Vietnam Veterans Memorial
    SW washes Vietnam Veterans Memorial
    SW washes Vietnam Veterans Memorial

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    Memorial Day
    Vietnam Veteran Memorial
    Secretary of War
    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
    Department of War

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