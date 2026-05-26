Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Mrs. Hegseth participate in washing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 11:15
|Photo ID:
|9709707
|VIRIN:
|260523-D-VQ832-2948
|Resolution:
|5672x3781
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SW washes Vietnam Veterans Memorial [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.