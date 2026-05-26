Date Taken: 05.23.2026 Date Posted: 05.27.2026 11:15 Photo ID: 9709707 VIRIN: 260523-D-VQ832-2948 Resolution: 5672x3781 Size: 4.46 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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This work, SW washes Vietnam Veterans Memorial [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.