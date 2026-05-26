JTF-M Meets Service Members in Palau

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KOROR, Republic of Palau - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, meets with U.S. Navy Sailors from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 and U.S. Marines from the U.S Marine Corps Engineer Detachment in Koror State in the Republic of Palau, May 16.



During his meetings with the teams, Lasky received updates about current military activities, operations, and responsibilities in the country.



Lasky serves as the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Senior Military Officer for the Republic of Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)