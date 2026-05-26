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    JTF-M Meets Service Members in Palau [Image 4 of 5]

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    JTF-M Meets Service Members in Palau

    PALAU

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    KOROR, Republic of Palau - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, meets with U.S. Navy Sailors from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 and U.S. Marines from the U.S Marine Corps Engineer Detachment in Koror State in the Republic of Palau, May 16.

    During his meetings with the teams, Lasky received updates about current military activities, operations, and responsibilities in the country.

    Lasky serves as the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Senior Military Officer for the Republic of Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 00:33
    Photo ID: 9708799
    VIRIN: 260516-N-LS152-1004
    Resolution: 6114x4076
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF-M Meets Service Members in Palau [Image 5 of 5], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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