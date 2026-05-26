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    JTF-M Meets with Palau President, NSC [Image 2 of 5]

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    JTF-M Meets with Palau President, NSC

    PALAU

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    KOROR, Republic of Palau - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, meets with Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr. and National Security Coordinator Jennifer Anson in Koror State in the Republic of Palau, May 18, 2026.

    During the meeting, the leaders discussed ongoing efforts of the U.S. to maintain the defense and security of Palau under Title 3 of the Compact of Free Association, and opportunities for partnership in the future.

    Lasky serves as the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Senior Military Officer for the Republic of Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9708784
    VIRIN: 260518-N-LS152-1007
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF-M Meets with Palau President, NSC [Image 5 of 5], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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