JTF-M Meets with Palau President, NSC

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KOROR, Republic of Palau - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, meets with Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr. and National Security Coordinator Jennifer Anson in Koror State in the Republic of Palau, May 18, 2026.



During the meeting, the leaders discussed ongoing efforts of the U.S. to maintain the defense and security of Palau under Title 3 of the Compact of Free Association, and opportunities for partnership in the future.



Lasky serves as the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Senior Military Officer for the Republic of Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)