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    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event [Image 2 of 15]

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    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in the unit’s final board and detainee event for their Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 21, 2026. The Soldiers competed in the 94th AAMDC’s BSC throughout the week of May 16 – 21 to select the one squad that would represent the unit at the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) BSC later in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 22:46
    Photo ID: 9708713
    VIRIN: 260521-A-EM105-2279
    Resolution: 5028x3352
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event [Image 15 of 15], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Board and Detainee Event

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    BSC
    Competition
    Detainee
    Board
    Event

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